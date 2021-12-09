NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:

The Afghan interim government has arrested over 670 militants of Daesh, also known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP or ISIS-K), during the last three months, the Taliban spokesman said, adding that there is no place for these terrorists in Afghanistan.





During an exclusive interview with Anadolu News Agency, the interim government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that 25 hideouts of the terrorist group have also been destroyed in Kabul and Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.





"Daesh is no longer a big threat in Afghanistan. It was a small group that has now been dismantled in Kabul and Jalalabad," Mujahid claimed.