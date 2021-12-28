TOTALLY NOT A SUICIDE CULT:





States with the U.S.'s lowest vaccination rates lost residents to COVID at a rate two to five times higher than states with high vaccination rates in 2021, according to an analysis of the country's 458,000 COVID-related deaths and nearly 500 million vaccines administered this year.





The states with the worst COVID death rates in 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University, were Oklahoma and Alabama, whose national vaccination rates rank 37th and 50th, respectively. Oklahoma lost one of every 403 residents to COVID this past year, while Alabama lost one of every 435 residents.





Among the 15 states with highest COVID death rates in 2021, 11 ranked among the 15 lowest for vaccination rates, according to the CDC.