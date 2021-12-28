THE DESANTIS FLU:

Florida's new Covid-19 infections have more than quadrupled over the past week as the new Omicron variant spreads across the state while treatments remain in short supply.





The latest weekly rate of newly reported Covid-19 infections from the Florida Department of Health was 13.8 percent as of Thursday, the most recent figures available, which is double the 5.4 percent rate from Dec. 17. The state Department of Health also reported 125,201 new infections as of Thursday, which is a jump from the 29,519 new cases as of Dec. 17.