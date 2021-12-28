HIKE TAXES AND SPEED IT UP:





The Energy Information Administration (EIA) found that renewables generated 21% of all electricity in the country for 2020. Renewables like biomass, geothermal, solar, and wind accounted for 834 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of the nation's power last year. That falls just behind natural gas, which generated 1,617 billion kWh or 40% of all energy in the U.S.