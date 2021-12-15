TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:

Even if all of the unvaccinated people who died of COVID-19 had chosen to get vaccinated, some of those deaths may not have been preventable, as vaccines are not 100% effective. A recent CDC study showed age-standardized vaccine effectiveness against deaths of 91% in the June 20-July 17 period and 94% in the April 4-June 19 period. Based on this study, we assume 91% of COVID-19 deaths likely would have been prevented with COVID-19 inoculations.





We find that since June 2021 approximately 163,000 lives would have been saved with vaccinations. Most of these preventable deaths occurred well after vaccines became available. In September 2021 alone, approximately 51,000 people's lives likely would have been saved if they had chosen to get vaccinated. In November 2021, over 29,000 COVID-19 deaths likely would have been averted with vaccines.





The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to be preventable. COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be effective against the COVID-19 Delta variant. Preliminary studies are showing COVID-19 vaccines with booster doses are effective against the newly emerging Omicron variant. At this time, the CDC does not require a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated, but that may change.