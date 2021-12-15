SIMPLE SCIENCE:

Immunization is often framed as an individual choice--particularly in Kentucky's less-vaccinated regions. But a Bloomberg analysis of vaccine, infection and hospitalization data for the state, combined with interviews of more than 20 doctors, nurses and medical staff, show how low vaccination rates strain entire communities and health-care systems.





As a new winter wave of cases hits, those same dynamics are pushing hospitals around the U.S. to the brink. In Minnesota, doctors took out an ad in the Star-Tribune, pleading with people to get vaccinated. In Michigan, where 20 hospitals are running 97% occupancy or higher, an ER doctor wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times, warning that some facilities were close to being unable to provide care.



