THE CAPITALIST PARTY:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed Wednesday at the idea of banning congressional lawmakers and their spouses from owning stock shares of individual companies, despite the possibilities for conflicts of interest between their legislative duties and personal finances.





"No," Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at a press conference where she was asked whether she would support such a prohibition.





"We're a free-market economy," she said. "They should be able to participate in that."