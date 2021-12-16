TO BE FAIR, KEYSTONE DOESN'T REACH THERE:

The battery is being billed as vital to the local electricity supply for its ability to continue power supply during cloudy weather or at night.





"It's been a momentous year for clean energy in Florida - FPL opened the year by formally shutting down its last coal-fired plant in the state and now we're closing the year by shattering a world record and commissioning the largest solar-powered battery in the world," said Eric Silagy, FPL president and CEO.





"Since embarking on the largest solar expansion in the nation, the company has also installed more than 13 million solar panels and is already 45% of the way toward reaching our '30-by-30' goal to install 30 million solar panels across the state of Florida by 2030.





"What makes me most proud is that these projects are cost-effective for customers, which helps keep bills low over the long term. This battery is another example of how FPL has become a leader in clean energy and sustainability without sacrificing affordability or reliability."