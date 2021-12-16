NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:





"I would have had all of these regrets in life if I didn't travel," Mr. Angert said. "But it feels like the right time to settle down and put down some roots."





For years, conventional wisdom held that millennials, born from 1981 to 1996, would become the generation that largely spurned homeownership. Instead, since 2019, when they surpassed the baby boomers to become the largest living adult generation in the U.S., they have reached a housing milestone, accounting for more than half of all home-purchase loan applications last year.





The generation's growing appetite for homeownership is a major reason why many economists forecast home-buying demand is likely to remain strong for years to come.





Rarely has the for-sale home market been more heated than in the past year. The median price of an existing home sold in October was nearly $354,000, close to a record and up about 13% from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. Prices have climbed from a year earlier for a record 116 straight months, with double-digit percentage gains touching every corner of the U.S. this year.