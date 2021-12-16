THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

"Former President Donald Trump already faces a future filled with legal battles in multiple federal, state and local jurisdictions from Georgia to the District of Columbia to New York State and Manhattan," explains Figliuzzi, a frequent guest on MSNBC's cable news shows. "And now, a British court decision against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could resurrect the two seminal questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation: Did Trump obstruct justice, and did his campaign collude with Russia? Assange, an Australian citizen sitting in Her Majesty's Prison Belmarsh in Southeast London, may hold the key that reopens the prosecutive possibilities."