THERE'S A REASON TRUMPISTS FEEL INFERIOR:

Republicans and Black Americans make up two disproportionately high segments of the unvaccinated population -- but the survey found they're managing that decision in dramatically different ways.





Black Americans reported much higher levels of mask use, social distancing and trust in the federal government regardless of their vaccination status. That suggests they take the virus seriously even as many struggle with hesitancy about vaccines and the historical connections to racism and medical experimentation.





By contrast, Republicans were far less likely to wear masks and more likely to say they have returned to "normal" pre-COVID life.



