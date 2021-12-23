December 23, 2021
GOOD NEWS FOR MODERNA MAN:
3 new studies, with caveats, add to evidence Omicron is less severe than other COVID-19 variants (PETER WEBER, 12/22/21, The Week)
Three separate studies out of England, Scotland, and South Africa on Wednesday suggested the new Omicron coronavirus is less likely so send people to the hospital and usually produces milder symptoms. The Omicron variant is also infecting more people at a much faster rate, among other caveats, so "this is a qualified good-news story," said Jim McMenamin, national COVID-19 incident director at Public Health Scotland and a co-author of the Scottish study."Cautious optimism is perhaps the best way to look at" these new studies, Manuel Ascano Jr., a virus researcher at Vanderbilt University, tells The Associated Press. "It is clearly good news, to a degree," said Neil Ferguson, who led the English research team at Imperial College London.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 23, 2021 12:00 AM