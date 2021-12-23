GOOD NEWS FOR MODERNA MAN:

Three separate studies out of England, Scotland, and South Africa on Wednesday suggested the new Omicron coronavirus is less likely so send people to the hospital and usually produces milder symptoms. The Omicron variant is also infecting more people at a much faster rate, among other caveats, so "this is a qualified good-news story," said Jim McMenamin, national COVID-19 incident director at Public Health Scotland and a co-author of the Scottish study.



