THANKS, JOE:

It's been a year of nonstop supply chain chaos: Covid outbreaks shut down factories and ports, a big boat blocked the Suez canal, and the ports at Los Angeles and Long Beach got so jammed that satellites watched the line of container ships waiting to unload their cargo grow from space. After all these disruptions, many analysts and journalists (including me) warned that 2021 could be a disastrous year for holiday shopping, marred by delayed gifts that wouldn't arrive in time for Christmas morning.





But, despite all that worry, the worst has not materialized--at least for US shoppers. Deliveries during the holiday rush have been remarkably normal. The country's largest carriers, FedEx, UPS, and the US Postal Service (USPS), got the vast majority of their packages to their customers' homes on time last week (Dec. 5-11), according to data from the consulting firm ShipMatrix.



