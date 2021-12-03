December 3, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Feds could release 'alternative' Mueller report soon (JOSH GERSTEIN, 12/02/2021, Politico)
An unpublished investigative compilation sometimes referred to as the "Alternative Mueller Report" has been located in Justice Department files and could be released soon, according to a letter filed in federal court Thursday.A top deputy to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, revealed in a book he published last year that the team he headed prepared a summary of all its work -- apparently including details not contained in the final report made public in 2019.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 3, 2021 12:00 AM