IF YOU PRICK US DO WE NOT BLEED?:

Experts long believed fetuses could not feel pain until the point of viability. But more recent findings on fetal brain development have cast doubt on this theory. Sotomayor dismissed this research as coming from "a small fringe of doctors" who believe that "pain could be experienced before a cortex is formed."





Dr. David Prentice, the vice president of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, took issue with Sotomayor's assertion that formation of the cerebral cortex is required for a fetus to feel pain.





"If Justice Sotomayor were to follow her logic to its conclusion, she would have to admit that children, teenagers, and even young adults cannot experience pain because the human cortex doesn't mature until 25 years of age," Prentice told the Free Beacon.





Even pro-abortion experts accept that fetuses can feel pain. Dr. Stuart Derbyshire, a professor at the National University of Singapore, was once hailed as "a leading voice against the likelihood of fetal pain." Derbyshire repudiated his position in a 2020 analysis that found fetuses may feel pain as early as 12 weeks.





Derbyshire, who is unapologetically pro-choice, said those who want to uphold Roe should disregard the science of fetal development and focus on arguments of bodily autonomy.





"The discussion about viability is insane," Derbyshire told the Washington Free Beacon. "The entire point of abortion is to stop viability."





Abortion activists and medical groups still cite Derbyshire's recanted claims that fetuses can't feel pain. The plaintiff in Dobbs cited Derbyshire's coauthored 2010 review in its brief to the Court.





But according to Derbyshire, pro-choice advocates should acknowledge that abortion impacts two humans and pick a side.