December 3, 2021
ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
Effectiveness and Implications of Alternative Placebo Treatments: A Systematic Review and Network Meta-analysis of Osteoarthritis Trials (Bannuru RR, Schmid CH, Kent DM, Vaysbrot EE, Wong JB, McAlindon TE., Ann Intern Med. 2015 Jan 6)
This differential model showed marked differences in the relative efficacies and hierarchy of the active treatments compared with a network model that considered all placebos equivalent. In the model accounting for differential effects, intra-articular and topical therapies were superior to oral treatments in reducing pain. When these differential effects were ignored, oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were superior. [...]Conclusion: All placebos are not equal, and some can trigger clinically relevant responses. Differential placebo effects can substantially alter estimates of the relative efficacies of active treatments, an important consideration for the design of clinical trials and interpretation of their results.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 3, 2021 12:00 AM