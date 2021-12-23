WHY WE SHOULD ONLY ELECT GOVERNORS:

President Joe Biden said that he wishes he had ordered 500 million free, at-home Covid tests two months ago.





Biden, in an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday evening, spoke about his administration's plans to send the tests to Americans as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads. Studies say omicron is apparently less severe than other variants, but officials are worried about a surge in hospitalizations and deaths for mainly unvaccinated people.





"I've ordered half a billion of the ... test kits that are going to be available to be sent to every home in America if anybody wants them," he told David Muir. "But the answer is, yeah, I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion [tests] two months ago, before Covid hit here," he added.