THE DESANTIS FLU:





With COVID-19's Omicron variant spreading rapidly, Pennsylvania health officials and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have been urging residents of the Keystone State to get vaccinated if they haven't done so already -- and booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. But Rep. Leslie Rossi, a far-right MAGA Republican who serves in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is pandering to anti-vaxxers by offering "vaccination exemption assistance" in her district.





Rossi, who represents an area of Western Pennsylvania where hospitals area being overwhelmed by COVID-19 infections, offered her "assistance" in a newsletter.