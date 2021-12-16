December 16, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Far-Right Pennsylvania Republican offers 'Vaccination Exemption Assistance' while COVID-19 Surges In Her District (Alex Henderson, December 16 | 2021, National Memo)
With COVID-19's Omicron variant spreading rapidly, Pennsylvania health officials and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have been urging residents of the Keystone State to get vaccinated if they haven't done so already -- and booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. But Rep. Leslie Rossi, a far-right MAGA Republican who serves in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is pandering to anti-vaxxers by offering "vaccination exemption assistance" in her district.Rossi, who represents an area of Western Pennsylvania where hospitals area being overwhelmed by COVID-19 infections, offered her "assistance" in a newsletter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 16, 2021 3:53 PM