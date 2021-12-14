December 14, 2021
SOMEONE MISSED THE ENTIRE INDUSTRIAL AGE:
OUR NEO-FEUDAL FUTURE (Joel Kotkin, 12/12/2021, New Geography)
This emerging class structure reprises, albeit with far less starvation, the patterns of the Middle Ages, with each class performing distinct social functions and defined economic roles. In this new order, there are two ascendant classes: the oligarchs and the clerisy. And there are two classes struggling to serve the ascendant classes, and to maintain for themselves a decent standard of living: the yeomanry and the new serfs.The old feudal order evolved gradually, as the last structures of Roman republicanism first weakened, then totally collapsed due to the barbarian invasions. The seizure of Europe by the barbarian hordes upended an entire civilization, including its class structures. The collapse was due as much to the weakness of Roman institutions as to the ruthlessness of barbarian leaders. The feudalism that ensued would simplify society under the rule of two classes, the military aristocracy and the clerical class, while most people lived essentially in bondage to one or the other.
Manufacturing jobs are serfdom. None of us with educations (the feudal overlords) ever let our kids do them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 14, 2021 4:55 PM