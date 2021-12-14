December 14, 2021
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Judge scraps Trump lawsuit to shield tax returns from Congress (JOSH GERSTEIN and KYLE CHENEY, 12/14/2021, Politico)
A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to block congressional Democrats from obtaining his tax returns.Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee to federal district court in Washington, said Trump was "wrong on the law" and that Congress is due "great deference" in its inquiries.
