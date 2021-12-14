December 14, 2021

DONALD WHO?:

White House says Biden will sign Uyghur forced labor bill (Zachary Basu, 12/14/21, Axios)

"We have been clear that we share Congress' view that action must be taken to hold the [People's Republic of China] accountable for its human rights abuses and to address forced labor in Xinjiang," Psaki said at a press briefing.

"We've already taken action on the global stage in that regard, leading an effort at the G7, putting in place financial sanctions and Global Magnitsky visa restrictions, and I think that's evidence of our commitment to this."

"Concerned parents" hardest hit.
