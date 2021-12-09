SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

"A small number of billion dollars over the next few years to buy down the costs of hardware and ride the cost curves as they come down, figuring out how to manage all the voltages and phase on the grid with sufficient batteries and sufficient smarts, then the entire country starts to save billions of dollars," Griffith said.





"By the end of this decade, we'd be seeing $40 to $60 billion a year net savings in the Australian economy by a wholesale commitment to residential electrification alone."





Griffin said that focusing on how households and businesses use energy, and switching that energy use onto sources that can be easily supplied by renewables, has the potential to drive significant reductions in emissions.