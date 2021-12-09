December 9, 2021
BUT THE PETROPHILES LOVE THEM SOME BASELOAD!:
"Baseload" generators have had their day, and won't be needed in a modern grid (Giles Parkinson, 9 December 2021, Renew Economy)
South Australia's record breaking streak for wind and solar generation over the past few months has shone the light over how a modern grid can run with little or no thermal or synchronous generation.More importantly, it has also confirmed how the term "baseload" has become a redundant concept in a modern grid that is dominated by wind and solar and supported by storage and other so-called "dispatchable" generation.
