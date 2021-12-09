December 9, 2021
THE KEY TO HEALTH REFORM IS LOWERING CONSUMPTION:
Torn Muscle? Hold the Drugs or Surgery--Massage May Be the Best Medicine (ANNA GIBBS, DEC 08, 2021, Nautilus)
[R]ecent research suggests that something as simple as massaging the injury site can speed up healing. A study recently published in Science Translational Medicine found that massage therapy can directly improve the regeneration of severely injured muscles. Not only that, but the benefits from "mechanotherapy"--the scientific term for massage--may be comparable to the more invasive pharmaceutical and surgical interventions.
Pain never hurt anyone anyway.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 9, 2021 12:00 AM