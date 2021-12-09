December 9, 2021
INTEGRATE IT WITH NAFTA AND TPP:
Africa Free-Trade Pact Could Counter Covid-19 Impact on Growth, UN Says (Monique Vanek, December 8, 2021, Bloomberg)
The bloc has a potential market of 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion, and could be the world's biggest free-trade zone by area when the treaty becomes fully operational by 2030."If the opportunity can be adequately tapped and the potential through the AfCFTA realized, you can build greater resilience to the impact of economic shocks and foster deeper cooperation on regional trade," according to Davis.The free-trade pact could bolster intra-African trade exports to 43% of its total from 14.4%, and a further $9.2 billion of export potential could be realized through partial tariff liberalization under the AfCFTA over the next five years, the study found.
