A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

How can a country supposedly founded on principles of religious freedom be so quick to support policies that violate the civil rights of Muslims? That's one of the questions at the heart of a new book, The Racial Muslim: When Racism Quashes Religious Freedom, by Rutgers law professor Sahar Aziz.





The Racial Muslim proposes an answer: that some American politicians and institutions have perpetuated a narrative that Islam is not a religion, and thus doesn't deserve such protections. In this view, Islam is instead a political ideology, and Muslims--in reality worshippers from diverse racial backgrounds--are viewed as a racial group, subject to racist discrimination. This phenomenon is different from religious bigotry, which tends to focus on theological arguments about why a particular set of beliefs is wrong, the book argues; here, Aziz sees a situation in which Muslims as a group are assigned a set of negative traits, such as the false notions that they are inherently untrustworthy, uncivilized and violent.