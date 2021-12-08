LIFEISGOOD:

A city in the US State of Maine has elected its first Black, Muslim and Somali mayor. On Monday, making her the first Somali-American to hold such a role in the country.





Dhalac, who immigrated to the US from Somalia was also believed to be the first Muslim elected to the South Portland City Council back in 2018 when she was the only non-white candidate. She also ran again unopposed last year in what has been described as the whitest state in the US. According to the US Census, the city is 90 per cent white.