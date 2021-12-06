December 6, 2021
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
California ports delay imposing unprecedented fees on carriers, citing progress in container backlog (Amanda Macias, 12/06/21, CNBC)
Since the announcement of the new fees, referred to as "container dwell fees," both ports have seen lingering cargo containers reduced by 37%. The executive directors of both ports will monitor progress and announce whether they will impose fees on Dec. 13, according to a joint statement released on Monday.
