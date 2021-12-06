A SERIOUS PEOPLE:

With the omicron variant likely to become very common soon, and delta still spreading through the country, Americans are all for strict measures to control covid-19 spread. So long as businesses and public services don't shut down, the vast majority of people in the US are in favor of all containment measures, including mask and vaccine mandates, according to poll of 2,200 Americans published last week by Morning Consult, a data analytics firm.





The most commonly supported measures are ensuring better ventilation and enforcing social distancing, the poll found. But more controversial measures, such as mask or vaccine mandates, still get the support of a comfortable majority of the population, showing people are taking the threat of the new variant seriously.