December 6, 2021
PROGRESS:
Gain in U.S. Black Employment Shows Progress Toward Fed's Goal (Matthew Boesler, December 3, 2021, Bloomberg)
The employment-to-population ratio for Black Americans aged 25 to 54 rose to 74.3% last month from 73.3% in October, according to unadjusted data published Friday by the Labor Department. The same metric for Hispanic or Latino Americans surged to 76.7% from 75.4%.For White Americans, the ratio advanced to 80.4% from 80%, and for Asian Americans, it rose to 79.6% from 78.9%.
