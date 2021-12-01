INFLATION HYSTERIA WAS FUN WHILE IT LASTED:

Oil in New York slid more than 5% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the strong U.S. economy may warrant ending the central bank's asset purchases sooner than planned next year.

Central bankers should hold their nerve as they watch the global economic recovery slowing, imbalances persisting, and a stronger and longer-than-expected inflation surge cast a shadow over the outlook, the OECD said.



