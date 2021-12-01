December 1, 2021
IF YOU WERE TRYING TO GET ANTIVAXXERS TO VACCINATE...:
WHO Skipped a Couple of Letters to Avoid Calling the Omicron Variant 'Xi' (Alastair McCready, David Gilbert, 11.29.21, Vice News)
In statements to reporters, the World Health Organization explained that it skipped "Nu" for the variant name because it was "too easily confounded with 'new,'" and "Xi" because it's a "common last name."However, a 2020 report on Chinese surnames by the Ministry of Public Security shows that the surnames Mu and Xi share roughly the same prevalence in China. Chinese surnames that are romanized as "Mu" are ranked 229th and 230th in popularity; those spelled as "Xi" are ranked 169th, 228th, and 296th.While Xi is about as common as Mu as a Chinese surname, it does have a higher profile worldwide, because it's the last name of President Xi Jinping of China.
...it should have been called Xi and the CIA should have spread rumors in the bubble that it's a plot to make everyone's DNA Chinese. Trumpbots would be fighting for the jab.
