IF YOU WERE TRYING TO GET ANTIVAXXERS TO VACCINATE...:

In statements to reporters, the World Health Organization explained that it skipped "Nu" for the variant name because it was "too easily confounded with 'new,'" and "Xi" because it's a "common last name."





However, a 2020 report on Chinese surnames by the Ministry of Public Security shows that the surnames Mu and Xi share roughly the same prevalence in China. Chinese surnames that are romanized as "Mu" are ranked 229th and 230th in popularity; those spelled as "Xi" are ranked 169th, 228th, and 296th.



