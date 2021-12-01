ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

"Like, let's just go through the list of things. The wall isn't built. Obamacare is still there. We didn't get an infrastructure package done that we wanted, so now we're stuck with theirs," Christie told Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's former chief of staff Josh Holmes.





What he's saying: Christie also criticized the former president's management style, saying that Trump's aides "were given less and less freedom to do what needed to be done on behalf of the president and the country."