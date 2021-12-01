December 1, 2021
PITY THE POOR LUDDITES:
British patient receives world's 1st 3D printed prosthetic eye (CATHERINE GARCIA, 11/30/21, The Week)
The eye looks more realistic than traditional prosthetics and offers "clearer definition and real depth to the pupil," the hospital said. It usually takes about six weeks to develop a prosthetic eye, but the hospital said 3D printing could cut in half the turnaround time. Additionally, it's a less invasive process when dealing with 3D printing, as the patient only needs to have their eye socket scanned digitally in order to create a detailed image.
We were promised shower curtain rings and all we got was...
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2021 12:00 AM