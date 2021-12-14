December 14, 2021

MET ONE nATIONALIST, YOU'VE MET THEM ALL:

A Gambit Worth Taking (Jeffrey Bristol, 12/14/21, Law & Liberty)

In "The West's Dangerous Gambit in Ukraine," William Smith commits the ancient sophistical trick of equivocation. Equivocating between aggressive Russian action and NATO military maneuvers is a common tactic of the American nationalist right that serves essentially as apologetics for Putin's usurpation of the international security order.

Posted by at December 14, 2021 12:00 AM

  

« A REMARKABLE MOMENT: | Main