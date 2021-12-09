December 9, 2021
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Jordan Klepper Moves on From MAGA World to Expose the Anti-Vax Left (Matt Wilstein, Dec. 09, 2021, Daily Beast)
By the end of the piece, Klepper concluded that, "no matter what part of the anti-vax world they come from, there's one comparison they just can't resist making." He then cut to an interview with a German woman in a Bob Marley T-shirt who said "history is repeating itself" with vaccine mandates."'Where are your papers? Where are your papers?' It's very similar to the Hitler times," she said."So, like, Jewish people are fleeing Poland because they can't get into gyms?" Klepper asked her."That's not funny," the woman shot back. She was wrong.
