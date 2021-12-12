ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

California governor Gavin Newsom has called for a new California law that will effectively bar the manufacture and sale of assault rifles in the state, modeled on Texas's victory in the U.S. Supreme Court that keeps in place state legislation banning most abortions.





Newsom has directed his staff to work with the state legislature and Attorney General Rob Bonta to create a law that would allow private citizens to sue manufacturers, distributors and sellers of assault weapons, according to a statement Saturday.



