NO ONE MISSES OFFICES:

The latest bout of Covid whiplash means that many white-collar Americans will be approaching two full years of remote work with no certainty about how long it will last. All the while, the chasm grows between executives who want to eventually get people back at their desks and their workers' reluctance to comply. And while post-pandemic work models are clear for companies such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (most people should be back in the office) and Twitter Inc. (most people can be fully remote), many other firms are still formulating a strategy.





"We coined this term 'shybrid,'" said Paul McKinlay, vice president of communications and remote working at printing company Cimpress and its unit Vista, which both opted to go with a permanent remote-first model in August 2020. "It's the failure of companies to accept that they have, in many cases, lost the right to demand in-person attendance at a piece of real estate on any kind of regular basis. It's about continually pushing back return dates without declaring on a future model and leaving people in this limbo."