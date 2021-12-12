THEY SHOULD BE PROSECUTED JUST FOR USING POWERPOINT:

The fact that Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop Joe Biden's certification from taking place on 6 January.





The PowerPoint, titled "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 Jan", made several recommendations for Trump to pursue in order to retain the presidency for a second term on the basis of lies and debunked conspiracies about widespread election fraud.



