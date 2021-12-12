December 12, 2021
THEY SHOULD BE PROSECUTED JUST FOR USING POWERPOINT:
Capitol attack panel obtains PowerPoint that set out plan for Trump to stage coup (Hugo Lowell, 10 Dec 2021, The Guardian)
The fact that Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop Joe Biden's certification from taking place on 6 January.The PowerPoint, titled "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 Jan", made several recommendations for Trump to pursue in order to retain the presidency for a second term on the basis of lies and debunked conspiracies about widespread election fraud.Meadows turned over a version of the PowerPoint presentation that he received in an email and spanned 38 pages, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Thanks for tightening the noose, Mark!
