December 7, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Florida's COVID Death Rate Is FAR Worse Than The NPR Analysis Makes It Out To Be. As In, 15x Worse. Seriously. (12/06/21, ACA Signups)
If you add up all 67 counties, the actual number of COVID deaths in Florida from May 1st - November 30th is 25,842, versus the NPR figure of just 1,734...or 14.9x higher.Furthermore, 12,916 of those deaths happened in Florida counties where Trump received over 55% of the vote...vs. just 5,436 in the counties where he received less than 45% of the vote.In other words, the actual Red/Blue divide is even worse than NPR reported when you account for Florida's death toll properly.
