November 29, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Nissan unveils $18 bln electrification push in bid to draw level with rivals (Tim Kelly, 11/29/21, Reuters)
Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) announced it will spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over five years to accelerate vehicle electrification to catch up with competitors in one of the fastest growth areas for car makers.This is the first time Japan's No.3 automaker, one of the world's first mass-market electric vehicle (EV) makers with its Leaf model more than a decade ago, is unveiling a comprehensive electrification plan.
