APPARENTLY NOT THE ONION:

A strange new ideology has been growing over the last few years, you might have noticed -- amid the day-to-day chaos -- the slow, proto-planet-like formation. Currently, it has no name, nor an obvious leader. Its many thousands of proponents do not even seem, yet, to consider each other fellow-travellers. But to the onlooker, they're clearly marching the same steps to the same tune. We might call it neoclassical reactionism.



