November 29, 2021
APPARENTLY NOT THE ONION:
The rise of the neoclassical reactionaries (Kit Wilson, 11/24/21, Spectator)
A strange new ideology has been growing over the last few years, you might have noticed -- amid the day-to-day chaos -- the slow, proto-planet-like formation. Currently, it has no name, nor an obvious leader. Its many thousands of proponents do not even seem, yet, to consider each other fellow-travellers. But to the onlooker, they're clearly marching the same steps to the same tune. We might call it neoclassical reactionism.The central refrain is a familiar one: the modern world is ugly, decadent, sick. But rather than seeking refuge in religion or racial politics, neoclassical reactionaries hark back to Ancient Greece and Rome -- in particular, to supposedly lost values like vitality, beauty and strength. They're obsessed with bodybuilding and Latin. They're also obsessed, less predictably, with cryptocurrency, considering it a long-awaited way to bypass the sclerosis of centralised economies. The whole thing is sort of Nietzsche meets Bitcoin.
They're just in it for the deviance.
