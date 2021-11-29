THE SLAVE IS OUR BROTHER:





However, the carol traversed the ocean thanks to a Unitarian minister and musician named John Sullivan Dwight. Dwight was an abolitionist and in 1855, the movement to outlaw slavery was picking up steam in the North. Dwight cottoned to Cappeau's song and translated the lyrics to english, renaming it "O Holy Night." It became a favorite of Christian abolitionists -- particularly that third verse -- and has been a Christmas staple ever since, even if its revolutionary roots aren't quite as well-known.













Posted by Orrin Judd at November 29, 2021 5:28 PM

