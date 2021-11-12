WHY THERE IS NO CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS:

I looked at every research study I could find that showed a statistically significant correlation between culture and higher levels of innovative activity. I then studied 367 companies that have appeared on "most innovative" lists.





The findings were surprising, showing that much of what we think to be true about innovation is false--it's not about youthful new hires or bustling office happy hours. In reality, there are only four cultural values that have proven to drive higher levels of innovation. They are:





Innovative thinking

Autonomy and proactivity

Market awareness

Risk





If you want to elevate innovation into your organization, focus on these four areas.