November 12, 2021
WHY THERE IS NO CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS:
What you thought you knew about innovation is wrong. Here's what's true according to science (Kaihan Krippendorff, 11/12/21, Fast Company0
I looked at every research study I could find that showed a statistically significant correlation between culture and higher levels of innovative activity. I then studied 367 companies that have appeared on "most innovative" lists.The findings were surprising, showing that much of what we think to be true about innovation is false--it's not about youthful new hires or bustling office happy hours. In reality, there are only four cultural values that have proven to drive higher levels of innovation. They are:Innovative thinkingAutonomy and proactivityMarket awarenessRiskIf you want to elevate innovation into your organization, focus on these four areas.
