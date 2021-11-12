YEAH, BUT SOME BLACK GUY ONCE WROTE AN ANTI-ANTI-RACIST OP-ED!:

Aspiring right-wing political figure and Hillbilly Elegy enthusiast J.D. Vance introduced a new terminology in a tweet this week, notoriously suggesting Black men are "wolves" who "set fire to their communities," and defended Rittenhouse as a boy without a father whose "human nature" told him to "go and defend what no one else is defending." Not content with his racist dog whistle, Vance also exercised some good ol' fashioned antisemitism to suggest Rittenhouse, and other culture warriors like him, are fighting "global monopolists," otherwise known as "The Jews" to white supremacists and modern Republicans.





Through the lens of the prism of white supremacy, white killers like Rittenhouse can never be the criminals, the antagonists, or the bad guys. They are heroes, romanticized and lionized for trying to save and defend white, Western civilization under attack by the insidious forces of "Wokeness," which is weaponized by the right as a smear to defame all people of color and their allies who are trying to demand equality, racial justice, and fairness.





And lionizing a teen killer--who may duck justice any day now--is just the tip of an increasingly terrifying iceberg.



