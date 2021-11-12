November 12, 2021

THERE ARE NO "CONCERNED PARENTS":

Despite Critical Race Theory Outrage, Majority of GOP Voters Want History of Racism Taught (ISABEL VAN BRUGEN, 11/12/21, Newsweek)

Despite widespread criticism among Republican lawmakers and governors over the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools, a new poll suggests that the majority of GOP voters aren't against their children being taught about the "history of racism" in the classroom.

A poll released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute on Wednesday suggests that more than 5 in 10 Republicans--54 percent of respondents--back public schools teaching the subject. In contrast, 94 percent of Democrats said that they supported teaching about the history of racism.

