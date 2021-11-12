November 12, 2021
THERE ARE NO "CONCERNED PARENTS":
Despite Critical Race Theory Outrage, Majority of GOP Voters Want History of Racism Taught (ISABEL VAN BRUGEN, 11/12/21, Newsweek)
Despite widespread criticism among Republican lawmakers and governors over the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools, a new poll suggests that the majority of GOP voters aren't against their children being taught about the "history of racism" in the classroom.A poll released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute on Wednesday suggests that more than 5 in 10 Republicans--54 percent of respondents--back public schools teaching the subject. In contrast, 94 percent of Democrats said that they supported teaching about the history of racism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2021 8:59 AM