ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Researchers reported last month that an inexpensive, widely available pill substantially reduced hospitalizations and deaths in a large study of individuals with mild COVID symptoms who were at high risk for complications. It is the only existing oral medication with promising peer-reviewed data from multiple randomized COVID trials--and it is already used by millions of people worldwide. The drug is fluvoxamine, and it is approved in the U.S. for treating obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression. So how did this antidepressant end up in a trial for treating COVID?