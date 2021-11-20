November 20, 2021
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Proud Boys call for 'stacking up' bodies 'like cord wood' after Rittenhouse verdict (Matthew Chapman, November 19, 2021, Raw Story)
On Friday, NPR reported that extreme right groups are rejoicing at the acquittal of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse -- and are fantasizing about instigating more violence in their private channels."In one Telegram channel for the far-right Proud Boys, some noted they had taken the day off work to await the verdict," reported Odette Yousef. "'There's still a chance for this country,' wrote one. In another channel, a member stated that political violence must continue. 'The left wont stop until their bodie(s) get stacked up like cord wood,' he wrote."
...just concerned parents...
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 20, 2021 4:58 PM
