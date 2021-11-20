HECK, DESANTIS ADVERTISES FOR THEM TO COME TO FLA:





In June, three Florida prison guards who boasted of being white supremacists beat, pepper-sprayed, and used a stun gun on an inmate who screamed "I can't breathe!" at a prison near the Alabama border, according to a fellow inmate who reported it to the state.





The next day, the officers at Jackson Correctional Institution did it again to another inmate, the report filed with the Florida Department of Corrections' Office of Inspector General alleged.





"If you notice these two incidents were people of color. They [the guards] let it be known they are white supremacist," the inmate Jamaal Reynolds wrote.





Both incidents occurred in view of cameras, he said. Reynolds' neatly printed letter included the exact times and locations, and named the officers and inmates. It's the type of specific information that would have made it easier for officials to determine if the reports were legitimate. But the inspector general's office did not investigate, corrections spokeswoman Molly Best said. Best did not provide further explanation, and the department hasn't responded to The Associated Press' August public records requests.





Florida prison guards can openly tout associations with white supremacist groups to intimidate inmates and Black colleagues and go unpunished, according to allegations in public documents and interviews with a dozen inmates and current and former employees. Corrections officials regularly receive reports about guards' membership in the Ku Klux Klan and criminal gangs, according to former prison inspectors and current and former officers.