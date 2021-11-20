IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO RECOGNIZE YOUR ALLIES:





Al-Sadr announced in a statement: "As a goodwill gesture, I announce the dissolution of the Promised Day Brigade and the closure of its headquarters."





He added: "Were it not for the fact that they had previously handed over their weapons to the Peace Brigades, I would have ordered them to hand over their weapons and they would have obeyed. They are still loyal to us and their country."





He continued: "And if [the weapon] is found, they should hand it over within 24 hours. I hope that this step will be the beginning of dissolving the armed factions, handing over their weapons and closing their headquarters, and even being a message of safety and peace for all people."





The Promised Day Brigade is an armed faction formed by Al-Sadr in 2008 to fight US occupation forces that left Iraq in 2011, but returned at the request of Baghdad in 2014 to fight terrorist organisation Daesh.



