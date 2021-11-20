November 20, 2021
IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO RECOGNIZE YOUR ALLIES:
Al-Sadr announces dissolution of armed faction (MEMO, November 20, 2021)
Leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada Al-Sadr decided on Friday to dissolve his Promised Day Brigade in a "goodwill" gesture to dissolve the armed factions in Iraq.
The greatest tragedy of the WoT was W's failure to understand the Shi'a.Al-Sadr announced in a statement: "As a goodwill gesture, I announce the dissolution of the Promised Day Brigade and the closure of its headquarters."He added: "Were it not for the fact that they had previously handed over their weapons to the Peace Brigades, I would have ordered them to hand over their weapons and they would have obeyed. They are still loyal to us and their country."He continued: "And if [the weapon] is found, they should hand it over within 24 hours. I hope that this step will be the beginning of dissolving the armed factions, handing over their weapons and closing their headquarters, and even being a message of safety and peace for all people."The Promised Day Brigade is an armed faction formed by Al-Sadr in 2008 to fight US occupation forces that left Iraq in 2011, but returned at the request of Baghdad in 2014 to fight terrorist organisation Daesh.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 20, 2021 4:52 PM